Sunil Gavaskar criticizes India's bowling strategy against Travis Head

By Rajdeep Saha 03:16 pm Dec 07, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Indian team's bowling plans against Australian batter Travis Head. On the second day of the pink-ball Test, Head scored a stunning 140 off 141 balls. Gavaskar said he was baffled by India's unwillingness to bowl bouncers at Head, a plan that had worked well during the World Test Championship final in 2023. Here's more.

Strategy questioned

Gavaskar questions India's inconsistent use of bouncers

Gavaskar also questioned why Indian bowlers weren't using bouncers against Head regularly. He said Head is known for his aggressive batting and often applies pressure on India, but the Indian bowlers didn't do the same. "We've always been talking about the fact that Travis Head needs to be tested with the short ball," Gavaskar told broadcasters during a match commentary session.

Missed chances

Gavaskar highlights India's missed opportunities

Gavaskar also noted India had missed a few tricks to put Head under pressure. He said the bowlers should have gone for a length delivery on pitches where the ball doesn't move much, rather than going for the mid-riff. "You pitch it up, pitch it at a length on these kinds of pitches with the ball not moving, he is going to throw his bat at you," Gavaskar said.

Suggested changes

Gavaskar suggests change in bowling tactics

Gavaskar also suggested India to change its bowling tactics against Head. He feels bowlers like Siraj and Bumrah, who have good bouncers in their arsenal, should target the area between the shoulders and helmet. "You wanna get it in short, you wanna get it around the shoulders," he advised. This strategy could potentially disrupt Head's rhythm and put him under pressure.

AUS

Australia post 337/10 in Adelaide Test, earn massive lead

Australia posted 337/10 in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against India. As the visitors were folded for 180 while batting first, the hosts earned a massive 157-run lead. The hosts resumed the second day at 86/1. India's morning session brought a glimmer of hope as Jasprit Bumrah sent Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith back, leaving Australia at 103/3. But Head and Labuschagne weathered the storm from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to stabilize their team's innings.

Head

Head hammers his second Test hundred vs India

Head slammed 14 fours and four sixes en route to his 141-ball 140. Playing his 51st Test, Head has raced to 3,413 runs at 43.20. While this was his eighth Test hundred, he also owns 17 fifties. Overall, he has completed 955 Test runs against against India, averaging 47.75. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. With his 71st run, Head also went past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He has now raced to 11,069 runs.