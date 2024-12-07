Summarize Simplifying... In short The Merseyside derby, a Premier League match, has been postponed due to the adverse conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

The storm has not only disrupted football fixtures but also other sporting events and has prompted stay-at-home warnings in parts of Wales and southwest England.

The severe weather has left tens of thousands of homes without power, emphasizing the storm's significant impact. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Premier League: Merseyside derby postponed because of adverse weather

By Rajdeep Saha 02:55 pm Dec 07, 202402:55 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, which was to be played at Goodison Park, has been postponed due to the extreme weather conditions of Storm Darragh. An amber weather warning was issued for Merseyside on Saturday morning, indicating the possibility of disruptive conditions. The game was called off on safety grounds after a meeting with both clubs, Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council representatives.

Safety 1st

Everton prioritize safety amid weather concerns

In a statement, Everton said they understood the disappointment this decision might cause for supporters. However, they stressed that "the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance." The match was scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 GMT and was the last league derby between the two sides at Goodison before Everton's proposed move to a new stadium in 2025.

Widespread impact

Storm Darragh disrupts other sporting events

The effect of Storm Darragh isn't limited to the Merseyside derby, with a number of other sporting events also getting affected. Two Championship fixtures - Cardiff v Watford and Plymouth v Oxford - have been postponed along with the League One game between Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers. Meanwhile, race meetings at Chepstow and Aintree have also been abandoned due to the storm's adverse conditions.

Stay-at-home orders

Storm Darragh prompts stay-at-home warnings

Millions of residents in parts of Wales and southwest England have been advised to stay at home to avoid danger during Storm Darragh. Forecasters warned of winds reaching up to 145km/h in some areas. The Met Office issued its highest-level red warning for regions of western and southern Wales. The severe weather has left tens of thousands of homes without power in south Wales and western England, further emphasizing the storm's significant impact.

