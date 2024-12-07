Premier League: Merseyside derby postponed because of adverse weather
The much-awaited Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, which was to be played at Goodison Park, has been postponed due to the extreme weather conditions of Storm Darragh. An amber weather warning was issued for Merseyside on Saturday morning, indicating the possibility of disruptive conditions. The game was called off on safety grounds after a meeting with both clubs, Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council representatives.
Everton prioritize safety amid weather concerns
In a statement, Everton said they understood the disappointment this decision might cause for supporters. However, they stressed that "the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance." The match was scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 GMT and was the last league derby between the two sides at Goodison before Everton's proposed move to a new stadium in 2025.
Storm Darragh disrupts other sporting events
The effect of Storm Darragh isn't limited to the Merseyside derby, with a number of other sporting events also getting affected. Two Championship fixtures - Cardiff v Watford and Plymouth v Oxford - have been postponed along with the League One game between Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers. Meanwhile, race meetings at Chepstow and Aintree have also been abandoned due to the storm's adverse conditions.
Storm Darragh prompts stay-at-home warnings
Millions of residents in parts of Wales and southwest England have been advised to stay at home to avoid danger during Storm Darragh. Forecasters warned of winds reaching up to 145km/h in some areas. The Met Office issued its highest-level red warning for regions of western and southern Wales. The severe weather has left tens of thousands of homes without power in south Wales and western England, further emphasizing the storm's significant impact.