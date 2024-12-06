Summarize Simplifying... In short Yashasvi Jaiswal made an unfortunate record by becoming the seventh Indian opener to be dismissed for a golden duck in Test cricket, joining the ranks of legends like Sunil Gavaskar and KL Rahul.

Yashasvi Jaiswal registers this unwanted record with golden duck

What's the story India's batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a golden duck by Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, on the opening day of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. The unfortunate incident took place when Starc bowled a brilliant in-swinger that trapped the southpaw lbw. The decision was immediately upheld by on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney. Meanwhile, this duck put Jaiswal on an unwanted list.

This is the first time in his Test career that Jaiswal has fallen for a golden duck. With this unfortunate record, he became only the seventh Indian opening batter to have been dismissed for a golden duck in Test cricket. He now shares this dubious distinction with legendary players such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, Shiv Sunder Das, Wasim Jaffer, and KL Rahul.

Starc's historic wicket and revenge against Jaiswal

Starc's dismissal of Jaiswal is his third wicket on the very first ball of a Test match, making him only the second bowler after West Indies's Pedro Collins to do so. This kind of dismissal, a "platinum" or "royal" duck, occurs when a batter is out on the very first ball of the match. The Australian pacer's triumph also served as payback against Jaiswal, who had previously taunted him for his "slow bowling" in the first Test.

A career-best six-fer for Starc

Meanwhile, Starc dented the visitors in the first two sessions with a career-best 6/48. Despite a fighting 42 from Nitish Reddy, India were limited to 180/10 after batting for 44.1 overs. This was Starc's maiden Test five-wicket haul against the Indian team. Having played 20 games against the team, Starc has raced to 57 wickets at 35.49. Meanwhile, this was his fourth fifer in Day-Night Tests.