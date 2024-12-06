Summarize Simplifying... In short NBA star Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets with a whopping 156 career triple-doubles, including 18 in the playoffs, making him the only Nuggets player to cross the 100 mark.

Trailing behind him are Nuggets' legends Fat Lever and Dikembe Mutombo, with 43 and 8 triple-doubles respectively, all achieved during their tenure with the team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nikola Jokic recently surpassed Magic Johnson for the third spot on the all-time list and also leads the Nuggets with most triples (Image credit: X/@NuggetsLead)

NBA: Decoding players with most triple-doubles for Denver Nuggets

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:18 pm Dec 06, 202404:18 pm

What's the story The Denver Nuggets have a rich history of versatile stars, and their triple-double leaders are a testament to all-around excellence. Recently, Nikola Jokic made headlines by surpassing Magic Johnson for second place on the all-time career triple-doubles list with his 139th, trailing only Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. Dive in to explore the Nuggets' greatest triple-double maestros and their impact on the game.

#1

Nikola Jokic - 139 triple-doubles*

As mentioned Jokic stands second on the NBA's all-time career triple-doubles with 139 of them. Notably, he is also the only Nuggets player to cross the 100 triple-doubles mark. Meanwhile, his triple against the Cavaliers was his eighth this season already although it resulted in a loss. Additionally, Jokic has managed 18 triples in the playoffs taking his tally to 156 career triple-doubles.

#2

Fat Lever - 43 triple-doubles

Nuggets' Fat Lever stands second on this list with 43 triple-doubles across 474 games. He played 11 seasons in the NBA, and six for the Nuggets from 1984 to 1990. Lever managed the highest number of triples during the 1986-87 season with 16 of them. Notably, Lever's 43 career triples were all scored during his time with the Nuggets.

#3

Dikembe Mutombo - 8 triple-doubles

Former Nuggets player Mutombo is third on the list with eight triple-doubles, the third highest for the Nuggets. Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA and five seasons for the Nuggets from 1991-1996. Notably, out of Mutombo's 10 career triple-doubles, eight of them came while playing for Denver. The last two of his triples came with the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers respectively.