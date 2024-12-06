Summarize Simplifying... In short This NFL season, Barkley leads the pack with 1,499 rushing yards, eyeing a new record.

Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley currently leads all the RBs with the most rushing yards so far this season (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

NFL: Presenting top five running backs this season (Week 13)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:16 pm Dec 06, 202404:16 pm

What's the story The ground game is shining this NFL season, and Week 13 highlights the top five running backs dominating the league. Among them, Saquon Barkley continues his stellar campaign, putting up MVP-worthy numbers and standing out in a field dominated by quarterbacks. From explosive plays to game-winning runs, these players are rewriting the season's narrative. Here are the top five RBs this season so far.

#1

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles (1,499 yards)

Barkley has been putting up some serious numbers. He is also expected to break the NFL record for most rushing yards in one season. He has amassed 1,499 yards in 12 games from 246 attempts. Additionally, he also owns 11 TDs. Notably, he also managed 107 yards, and one TD in Philadelphia's recent win and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

#2

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens (1,407 yards)

Meanwhile, with Barkley stealing the limelight this season, Henry too has been making waves in the league. He has amassed 1,407 yards from 13 games from 240 attempts. Notably, he has also managed 13 TDs (most among RBs) with 108.2 yards per game. Additionally, Henry also owns 14 big plays with the longest carry being 87 yards with two receiving TDs too.

#3

Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers (987 yards)

The Packers are coming off a loss to the Lions, but it is safe to say that Jacobs had a great game, with 18 carries for 66 yards and three TDs. Meanwhile, Jacobs now has 987 yards and eight TDs placing him comfortably in the third position this season. He also has managed six big plays, with the longest carry being 38 yards.

#4

Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions (973 yards)

The Lions are having a great season, and are coming off a win vs the Packers. Meanwhile, the second-year RB has managed 973 yards in 12 games with 10 TDs and (tied for the third highest) this season. Overall, he has 1,328 total yards and 12 TDs, although he did not play in the Lions' last two games this season.

#5

Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams (926 yards)

The Rams RB stands fifth on the list with 926 yards from 12 games this season. Additionally, he also owns 10 TDs with an average of 4.2 whilst managing 77.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, in the Rams' recent win vs New Orleans Williams had one TD and 104 yards comfortably placing him in the top five. Overall, the third-year RB owns 1,083 total yards.