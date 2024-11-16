Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL has seen its fair share of regrettable trade deals.

Presenting the top five worst NFL trade deadline deals

What's the story The NFL trade deadline has passed, bringing a mix of deals, some aimed at bolstering playoff hopes and others that could backfire. While the true impact of these trades will only be clear in hindsight, history has shown that midseason moves often carry risks. Here's a look at five trades that were considered bad and are often cited among the worst in NFL history.

Minnesota Vikings trade for Herschel Walker (1989)

The Herschel Walker trade is one of the NFL's worst deals. In 1989, the Vikings traded five players and multiple draft picks to Dallas for Walker, who delivered only modest results. Meanwhile, the Cowboys used those picks to acquire stars like Emmitt Smith, building a dynasty that won three Super Bowls. However, Minnesota's playoff hopes faded, and Walker left after two full seasons.

Green Bay Packers trade multiple draft picks for Hadl (1974)

In 1974, Green Bay traded five draft picks (two firsts, two seconds, and a third) for 34-year-old QB John Hadl, who had been benched by the Rams in the fight game. Hadl struggled, throwing nine TDs and 29 INTs with a 7-12 record. Meanwhile, the Rams used those picks to draft Pro Bowlers and win six straight NFC West titles, reaching a Super Bowl.

Colts send first-round pick to Browns for Trent Richardson (2013)

Trent Richardson impressed as a rookie in 2012 with 1,317 scrimmage yards and 12 TDs for Cleveland, but the Browns traded him in 2013 for a first-round pick. Richardson struggled with Indianapolis, averaging under three yards per carry before being waived in 2015. The Browns then used the pick to draft Johnny Manziel, another disappointing move in a series of failed franchise rebuilds.

Chicago Bears trade for Chase Claypool (2022)

Chase Claypool thrived early with Pittsburgh, tallying 121 catches, 1,733 yards, and 11 TDs (two seasons). Traded to Chicago (2022) for a second-round pick, he struggled with 14 catches in seven games. However, by 2023, after public frustrations, Chicago traded him to Miami. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh used Chicago's pick to draft Joey Porter Jr., who excelled, finishing fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Buffalo Bills acquire Kelvin Benjamin from Carolina Panthers (2017)

Kelvin Benjamin impressed as a rookie in 2014 with 73 catches, 1,008 yards, and nine TDs but missed 2015 due to an ACL tear. After declining performance, Carolina traded him to Buffalo in 2017 for third- and seventh-round picks. However, injuries and poor performance plagued Benjamin's time in Buffalo, culminating in a league-worst 35% catch rate in 2018 before his release after 12 games.