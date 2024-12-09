Summarize Simplifying... In short In a heated exchange during the Adelaide Test, cricketers Siraj and Head were penalized by the ICC for breaching conduct codes.

Siraj was found guilty of provoking an aggressive reaction from a batter, while Head was accused of abusing a player during the match.

Both players accepted their sanctions, avoiding a formal hearing, and the series remains tied at 1-1.

Both players received one demerit point each

ICC penalizes Siraj, Head after heated exchange in Adelaide Test

By Parth Dhall 06:47 pm Dec 09, 202406:47 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalized Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head after their fiery altercation in the recently-concluded Day/Night Test in Adelaide. The two players have received one demerit point each. Apart from this, Siraj has also been fined docked 20% of his match fee. The two players clashed in the 82nd over when Siraj dismissed Head and gestured him toward Australia's dressing room.

Divergent narratives

Players offer contrasting accounts of the incident

After the incident, both Siraj and Head spoke publicly about their actions, giving contrasting versions. Head alleged that he had only complimented Siraj on his bowling after getting out, and was surprised by the latter's animated response. However, Siraj denied this and said that Head had insulted him instead of praising him.

Post-match reflections

Players reflect on incident post-match

Head alleged that he had just praised Siraj's bowling, adding that he was gutted by the Indian bowler's reaction. However, Siraj refuted the claim during a chat with Star Sports, asserting that Head had used abusive language against him. Despite the contrasting narratives, it seems tensions have since cooled between the two cricketers.

Code violations

ICC finds both players guilty of breaching code of conduct

The ICC found Siraj guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This prohibits language or action which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter on being dismissed. Head was found guilty of breaching Article 2.13, which relates to the abuse of a player, umpire, or match referee during an international match. Both players were first-time offenders in two years.

Sanctions accepted

Players accept sanctions, avoid formal hearing

Both Siraj and Head accepted their respective sanctions proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Hence, a formal hearing wasn't required. The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough, and fourth umpire Phillip Gillespie following the Adelaide Test. The five-Test Border-Gavaskar series remains leveled at 1-1.