What's the story Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has proven to be a major asset for the team on their Australian tour. After his stellar performance in Perth, Reddy once again proved his batting ability. His 42-run knock from 54 balls helped India get to 180 in the first innings. Reddy smashed three fours and three sixes. Notably, he hit a six with a reverse sweep off pacer Scott Boland. Here's more.

Despite a difficult start after winning the toss, Reddy's aggressive batting helped India get past 150 (180/10). India were 141/8 at one stage. His onslaught started in the 42nd over when he took on Boland. The Aussie bowler bowled a length ball around off, only to be greeted with a reverse sweep from Reddy that flew over the boundary for six at Adelaide Oval. This surprise move left both teams and spectators in awe.

Reddy's superb batting didn't stop there as he hit a four to the fine leg in the same over. When Boland tried to silence him with a short delivery, Reddy timed a pull shot that cleared the fielder in deep. In just four balls from Boland, who is one of Australia's top bowlers in this innings, Reddy scored an impressive 19 runs. The over produced 21 runs in total. Boland bowled two no balls as well.

Reddy scored 41 and 38* in the first Test at the Optus Stadium. And now, he managed 42 in his first Day-Night encounter. Across three innings, he has 121 runs at 60.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, Reddy has raced to 900 runs in First-Class cricket at 22-plus.