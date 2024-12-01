Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh name their newborn son Ahaan
Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on November 15. The couple's son's birth coincided with the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth at Optus Stadium. As a result, Sharma missed the opening Test match. The name of their newborn was creatively disclosed by Sajdeh in a festive Instagram Story on Sunday.
They have named the baby Ahaan
Sajdeh used a Christmas-themed family cutout on her Instagram Story to announce the name of their newborn son. The cutout had four members - a mother, a father, and two children - each with a unique name. Ritika was labeled as 'Rits,' Rohit as 'Ro,' their daughter Samaira was called 'Sammy,' and the newborn son was named 'Ahaan.'
Sharma rejoins Indian cricket team
Sharma rejoined the Indian cricket team a little over a week ago. His return was marked by India's record 295-run victory over Australia in Perth. Moreover, he hinted at a possible change in his batting position for the upcoming Pink Ball game against Australia. The speculation came after India announced their team list for a warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, where he was listed as No. 5.