What's the story Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on November 15. The couple's son's birth coincided with the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth at Optus Stadium. As a result, Sharma missed the opening Test match. The name of their newborn was creatively disclosed by Sajdeh in a festive Instagram Story on Sunday.

Sajdeh used a Christmas-themed family cutout on her Instagram Story to announce the name of their newborn son. The cutout had four members - a mother, a father, and two children - each with a unique name. Ritika was labeled as 'Rits,' Rohit as 'Ro,' their daughter Samaira was called 'Sammy,' and the newborn son was named 'Ahaan.'

Sharma rejoined the Indian cricket team a little over a week ago. His return was marked by India's record 295-run victory over Australia in Perth. Moreover, he hinted at a possible change in his batting position for the upcoming Pink Ball game against Australia. The speculation came after India announced their team list for a warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, where he was listed as No. 5.

