NBA: Presenting top five Bulls players with most three-pointers

What's the story Zach LaVine recently made history, becoming the Chicago Bulls' all-time leader in three-pointers made, solidifying his place among the franchise's sharpshooting elite. This achievement highlights his impact on a team rich in history. As LaVine climbs the record books, we take a look at the top five Bulls players with the most three-pointers made, showcasing the evolution of long-range scoring in Chicago's storied legacy.

Zach LaVine - 1,051* three-pointers made

As mentioned LaVine is now the Bulls' leader in all-time three-pointers made. With 3:05 left, the guard made his 1,050th three-pointer officially surpassing Kirk Hinrich's record of 1,049 three-points he set in (2010). Although the Bulls lost vs the Boston Celtics, LaVine has etched his name in franchise folklore and now owns 1,051 three-pointers across eight NBA seasons and 392 games for the Bulls.

Kirk Hinrich - 1,049 three-pointers made

On 20 February 2010, Hinrich became the Bulls' leader in all-time three-pointers made with his 771st three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers. Overall, Hinrich finished his career with 1,049 three-pointers across 11 seasons and 748 games with the Bulls. Notably, he was the first player in Bulls history to cross the 1,000 three-pointer mark and is one of the two players to do so.

Coby White - 838* three-pointers made

Having played 369 games across six seasons, White is the second active player on this list behind LaVine. Currently third on the list, the guard has managed 838 three-pointers for the Bulls. With 69 three-pointers already this season (21 games), White is in stellar form. Overall, he owns 838 three-pointers with his best season being the 2023-24 season with 209 three-pointers.

Ben Gordon - 770 three-pointers made

In a victory against the Washington Wizards, Ben Gordon set the then-Bulls' three-pointer record with the 770th three-pointer. Having played across five seasons and 398 games for the Bulls Gordon became the first Bulls player to cross the 700 three-pointers mark officially surpassing Scottie Pippen. Overall, the shooting guard ended his career with 1,171 three-pointers boasting a 40.1% accuracy from behind the arc.

Scottie Pippen - 664 three-pointers made

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen owns 664 three-pointers while playing for them. He played 12 seasons and 856 games for the Bulls from 1987-1998. Notably, Pippen surpassed Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan, who had 555 three-pointers made to take fifth place on the list. Overall, he owns 978 three-pointers with his best season being the 1996-97 season with 156 three-pointers made.

