NFL: Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates through Week 13

What's the story The NFL's current rookie class may lack the star power of last year's Pro Bowlers like Bijan Robinson and Puka Nacua, but it's still brimming with potential. This week, three fresh faces join the top five: a rising quarterback in Denver, and a dominant running back in Tampa Bay. Plus, there's a new leader atop the rankings after Jayden Daniels and the Commanders stumbled.

Malik Nabers: WR, New York Giants

LSU standout Nabers leads the rookie list as the second Tiger to shine. Despite a concussion sidelining him for two games, he's amassed 75 receptions for 740 yards and three touchdowns. A foundational piece for the Giants, his stats include 74 yards per game and an average of 9.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, he can be the cornerstone for New York's pivotal offseason rebuild.

Brock Bowers: TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Despite the Raiders' struggles in 2024, first-round pick Bowers has shined. The Notre Dame rookie leads all TEs and rookies with 884 receiving yards, ranking ninth overall. His impact is underscored by a rotating quarterback trio of Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder. Bowers has four touchdowns and averages 73.7 yards per game, making him a standout in an otherwise tough season.

Jayden Daniels: QB, Washington Commanders

Daniels slides from the top spot but remains a strong contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Despite Washington's three-game skid, including a puzzling home loss to Dallas, Daniels has amassed 3,169 total yards and 12 touchdowns, keeping them in playoff contention. With 2,613 passing yards, and 556 rushing yards, Daniels faces a crucial matchup against the Titans to steer Washington back on track.

Brian Thomas Jr.: WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas is shaping to be the future of Jacksonville's receiving corps, building a promising connection with Trevor Lawrence. The LSU standout has been a bright spot, recording 42 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. With his 16.4 yards per catch and standout performances, Thomas could become the Jaguars' best receiver since the legendary duo of Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell.

Bo Nix: QB, Denver Broncos

Nix has been outstanding for Denver, thriving despite limited talent around him beyond Courtland Sutton. Under coach Sean Payton's guidance, the 24-year-old rookie has thrown 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his last eight games, surpassing 200 yards in all but one. With the Broncos going 5-3 during that stretch, Nix's poise and efficiency have been pivotal in keeping their playoff hopes alive.