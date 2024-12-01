Summarize Simplifying... In short Jay Shah, the youngest-ever Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has taken over as the new ICC Chair.

Jay Shah takes over as ICC Chair, outlines future vision

What's the story Jay Shah has officially taken over his new role as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 1. He succeeds Greg Barclay, who served in the position since November 2020. In his first address, Shah stressed on cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and prioritized the growth of women's cricket.

Shah's vision for cricket's global growth

In his first statement as ICC Chair, Shah thanked the ICC Directors and Member Boards for their support and trust. He called this an exciting time for cricket, with preparations on for the LA28 Olympic Games. Shah also emphasized the need to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans across the globe.

Shah's journey in cricket administration

Shah's cricket administration career started with the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2009. He was instrumental in developing the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, he was appointed the youngest-ever Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a position he held until his recent appointment as ICC Chair.

Shah's achievements and future challenges

During his time with the BCCI, Shah bagged record-breaking IPL media rights deals and launched the Women's Premier League. He also launched initiatives such as the Test Cricket Incentive Scheme. His journey also includes being President of the Asian Cricket Council and chairing ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee. As ICC Chair, he has huge opportunities and challenges like managing multiple formats—Test, ODI, T20—and promoting women's cricket.

Shah's tribute to predecessor Barclay

Shah also thanked outgoing ICC Chair Greg Barclay for his leadership in the last four years. "I would like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period," Shah said. This was a dignified transition of leadership at the helm of global cricket administration.