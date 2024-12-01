Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a "hybrid-for-hybrid" model to the International Cricket Council (ICC), suggesting that if India doesn't play in Pakistan due to security concerns, Pakistan should be allowed to play at a neutral venue during tournaments in India.

The PCB also seeks a larger share of ICC's revenue, currently less than six percent compared to India's 38%.

The PCB also seeks a larger share of ICC's revenue, currently less than six percent compared to India's 38%.

However, the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remain firm on implementing the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, with the PCB risking loss of hosting rights if they disagree.

PCB proposes hybrid model for future ICC tournaments (Image source: X/@ICC)

PCB agrees to hybrid model for Champions Trophy, tables demands

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:18 pm Dec 01, 202401:18 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly agreed to a hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The decision comes after long discussions over the venue of the tournament. The hybrid model will allow Team India to play their matches in Dubai in February-March, owing to security concerns raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Future proposal

PCB proposes hybrid model for future ICC tournaments in India

As per TOI, the PCB has proposed a hybrid-for-hybrid solution to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for future tournaments in India till 2031. The proposal comes as a response to BCCI's decision of not playing in Pakistan due to security reasons. The suggestion means if Team India doesn't play its matches in Pakistan, then the latter should also be allowed to play its games at a neutral venue when tournaments are held in India.

Upcoming events

India's upcoming ICC tournaments and PCB's stance

India will host three men's ICC tournaments and one women's World Cup by 2031. The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted with Sri Lanka in 2026, while Bangladesh will join as co-hosts for the ODI World Cup in 2031. The ICC Champions Trophy in 2029 will be hosted solely by India, while the women's World Cup is scheduled for 2025.

Chairman's view

PCB chairman emphasizes on equality in cricket

Addressing the hybrid model agreement, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that "cricket should win." He said any decision taken would be on equal terms and stressed on the need for a balanced system. Naqvi said he wanted to ensure that there is no one-sided system where Pakistan travels to India but doesn't get a reciprocal visit.

Revenue request

PCB seeks increased share from ICC's revenue

Apart from the hybrid model proposal, the PCB has also sought a bigger chunk of ICC's revenue as compensation. Currently, BCCI gets 38% of ICC's revenue share while PCB gets less than six percent. However, it is unlikely that the ICC would agree to increase PCB's revenue share just because they agreed to a hybrid model for future tournaments.

Stance maintained

BCCI and ICC's firm stance on hybrid model

Sources from the ICC have revealed that both BCCI and ICC are adamant about implementing the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. If PCB doesn't agree to this, they risk losing their hosting rights entirely. The schedule for the tournament is expected to be finalized in the coming week, with Jay Shah set to assume his role as independent chairman of ICC from December 1.