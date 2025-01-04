Rohit Sharma's take on future Indian captain: Check out
What's the story
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up about the future leadership of the national team.
Speaking to Star Sports, he stressed that any possible successor has to earn the spot through merit and performance.
This is similar to the journeys of former captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
The conversation happened during an impromptu interview on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.
Leadership advice
Sharma advises young cricketers on leadership
When asked about possible future captains for the Indian team, Sharma advised youngsters to first realize the importance of international cricket.
He said they should play a few years of intense cricket before thinking about leading the side.
"Very difficult to answer this. There are a lot of good guys," he said.
It must be noted that Sharma has opted to drop himself for the SCG game following a string of low scores.
Bumrah's potential
Sharma highlights Bumrah's leadership qualities
Sharma also emphasized on Jasprit Bumrah's leadership qualities, saying he always sets an example for the rest of the team.
"He has a good idea of the game. He is class in the way he sets an example for others with the way he bowls," Sharma said.
He further praised Bumrah's growth over the last 11 years and his dedication to always putting the team first.
Notably, Bumrah is leading India at SCG in Sharma's absence.
Statement
Sharma clarifies decision to skip Sydney Test
Meanwhile, Sharma also stressed that his decision to skip the SCG Test shouldn't be misconstrued as a retirement move.
The statement comes amid media speculation about his future in Test cricket after India's defeat in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Melbourne.
"This decision is not a retirement decision. Nor am I going to take myself out of the game."
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series.