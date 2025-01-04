During the lunch break on day two of the Sydney Test, Rohit told Star Sports, "This decision is not a retirement decision. Nor am I going to take myself out of the game."

He explained that his current form was the reason for his absence from this match.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series.

Despite not scoring runs recently, he remains hopeful about future performances.