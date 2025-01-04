'Not retiring': Rohit Sharma clarifies decision to skip Sydney Test
What's the story
Indian cricket team's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, has clarified his decision to skip the Sydney Test.
He stressed that his decision shouldn't be misconstrued as a retirement move.
The statement comes amid media speculation about his future in Test cricket after India's defeat in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Melbourne.
Here are further details.
Decision clarification
Rohit's decision based on current form, not retirement
During the lunch break on day two of the Sydney Test, Rohit told Star Sports, "This decision is not a retirement decision. Nor am I going to take myself out of the game."
He explained that his current form was the reason for his absence from this match.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series.
Despite not scoring runs recently, he remains hopeful about future performances.
Future outlook
Rohit confident about future performances
Rohit also expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back.
He said, "I sat out of this match because runs are not coming off my bat. There is no guarantee runs won't come five or two months down the line."
He said life changes every second and he has faith that things can change for him as well.
Series participation
Rohit's journey in the ongoing Test series
Rohit joined the squad midway through the series opener in Perth, having missed the start due to paternity leave.
The 37-year-old batted in the middle order for Adelaide and Brisbane Tests to make way for KL Rahul at the top.
However, after two failed innings and a loss on a dramatic final day, there was speculation about his place in the XI.
Decision support
Rohit's decision backed by coach and selector
Rohit revealed that he took the decision to sit out after reaching Sydney. He had a simple chat with the coach and selector about his form.
"The chat that I had with the coach and the selector was very simple: my bat is not scoring runs, I am not in form, this is an important match, and we need players who are in form," he said.
Performance concerns
Rohit's form has been a concern
Rohit's performance has been under the scanner for a while now. In the 2023-24 home season against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he averaged a mere 13.30 over 10 innings.
He also led India to a 3-0 defeat against New Zealand, India's first home-series defeat since the 2012-13 season.
Despite the setbacks, Rohit stands by his decision was based on current form and not retirement plans.