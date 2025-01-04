Oldest Australians with 50+ scores on Test debut (21st century)
What's the story
Beau Webster made a stunning entry into Test cricket, scoring a half-century on debut against India.
The all-roounder accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the fifth and final game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
His performance made him the third-oldest Australian cricketer this century to score a fifty on Test debut.
Here we look at the oldest Aussies debutants with 50-plus Test scores since 2001.
#1
Adam Voges - 35 years and 242 days
A late enterant into Test cricket, Adam Voges sparkled with a debut hundred against West Indies in the 2015 Roseau Test.
Voges was 35 years and 242 days old at the time of his maiden Test apperance.
Batting at number five, he made 130 off 247 balls as the visitors posted 318/10 in response of WI's first innings score of 148/10.
The Aussies eventually secured a nine-wicket triumph.
#2
Aaron Finch - 31 years and 324 days
Mostly known for his heroics in white-ball cricket, Aaron Finch also had a brief Test career.
At 31 years and 324 days, the former opener made his Test debut against Pakistan in the 2018 Dubai Test.
He batted well in his first outing and made 62 off 161 balls. He further made 49 in his second outing as the Aussies managed a draw.
#3
Beau Webster - 31 years and 33 days old
Webster was 31 years and 33 days old at the time of his debut fifty.
He walked in after the team was reduced to 39/4. He stitched a vital partnership with Steve Smith as the two added 57 runs.
Webster further added another 41 runs with Alex Carey.
He was finally dismissed as Australia's ninth wicket, with the hosts scoring 181/10 against India's first innings score of 185/10.
Webster made 57 off 105 balls as he smoked five boundaries.