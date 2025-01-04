What's the story

Beau Webster made a stunning entry into Test cricket, scoring a half-century on debut against India.

The all-roounder accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the fifth and final game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

His performance made him the third-oldest Australian cricketer this century to score a fifty on Test debut.

Here we look at the oldest Aussies debutants with 50-plus Test scores since 2001.