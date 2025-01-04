SCG Test: Beau Webster shines with debut fifty against India
What's the story
Beau Webster has made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring a half-century on debut against India in the fifth and final game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
He achieved the milestone after facing 92 balls on Day 2 of the match.
This makes him the third-oldest Australian cricketer in this century to score a fifty on debut, after Adam Voges and Aaron Finch.
Historic achievement
Webster's debut half-century: A rare feat for Australian cricket
Webster's debut half-century is a historic one in Australian cricket.
He becomes the first Australian debutant to score a fifty from No. 6 or lower since Ashton Agar's heroics in 2013.
He achieved the feat after replacing Mitchell Marsh, who had failed with bat and ball in the last four Tests of the series against India.
Information
Webster only behind these names
Webster was 31 years and 33 days old at the time of his debut fifty. Voges (35y 242d) and Finch (31y 324d) are the only older Aussies to score a debut Test fifty since 2000.
Team contribution
Webster's partnerships bolster Australia's position
Webster walked in at six after Travis Head's dismissal and stitched a partnership with Steven Smith.
The two added 57 runs off 92 balls for the fifth wicket.
Webster then added another 41 runs with Alex Carey, consolidating Australia's position in the contest against India.
He went down as Australia's ninth wicket as the hosts were folded for 181 while responding to India's first innings score of 185/10.
Past performance
Webster's impressive track record in Sheffield Shield
Webster's selection for the SCG Test came on the back of his brilliant 2023-24 Sheffield Shield season.
He became only the second player in the tournament's history, after Garfield Sobers, to score 900 runs and take 30 wickets.
This speaks volumes about his potential as an all-rounder and how he can add great value to Australia's cricket team.
Stats
Webster departs for 57
Webster eventually departed for 57 off 105 balls as he smoked five boundaries. Prasidh Krishna trapped him.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 25th fifty in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 5,354 runs across 94 matches at an average of 37-plus.
The tally also includes 12 tons.
He has also taken 148 wickets in the format though he went wicket-less in his maiden Test outing with the ball.