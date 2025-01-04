Saim Ayub ruled out of Newlands Test due to injury
What's the story
Saim Ayub, the promising opener of Pakistan cricket team, has been ruled out of the ongoing Newlands Test due to an ankle injury.
The 22-year-old sustained the injury while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test match against South Africa.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that he has been ruled out of the remainder of the match.
Here are further details.
Injury assessment
Ayub's injury details and medical evaluation
The PCB issued a statement explaining Ayub's injury.
"Saim Ayub has been ruled out of further participation in the second men's cricket Test against South Africa after twisting his right ankle while fielding," the board said.
The young cricketer was subjected to X-rays and MRI scans, with results forwarded to specialists in London for further advice on treatment and recovery time from competitive cricket.
Incident recap
Ayub's on-field accident and aftermath
The unfortunate incident took place in the seventh over of the match when South African batsman Ryan Rickelton edged a shot between gully and backward point.
Both Aamer Jamal and Saim Ayub went after the ball, but Ayub slipped and hurt his ankle in the process.
He was seen in visible discomfort moments after the incident, needing help from a physiotherapist to walk off the field.
Team impact
Ayub's absence intensifies Pakistan's challenges
After the incident, Ayub was spotted with a cast on his injured ankle and was substituted on the field by Abdullah Shafique.
His injury only worsened Pakistan's already bad day in the field.
Meanwhile, the side had to deal with brilliant knocks from South African batters Rickelton (176*) and Temba Bavuma (106).
These two centurions helped SA finish Day 1 at 316/4.