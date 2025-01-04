Steve Smith accomplishes 5,000 Test runs at home: Key stats
What's the story
Talismanic Australian batter Steve Smith has gone past 5,000 Test runs at home.
He accomplished the milestone with his 22nd run on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Although his form has been under the microscope lately, Smith's home performance is still remarkable.
Notably, Smith became just the sixth Aussie batter to accomplish this milestone.
Century achievements
Smith's century record and position in home Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has racked up 5,011 runs from 58 home Tests at an incredible average of 60.37.
As many as 18 of his 34 Test centuries have come in home conditions. The tally also includes 19 fifties.
Ricky Ponting (7,578), Allan Border (5,743), Steve Waugh (5,710), David Warner (5,438), and Matthew Hayden (5,210) are the other Aussies with 5,000-plus Test runs Down Under.
However, Smith is the only batter in this list with a 60-plus average.
Rivalry stats
Smith's performance against England, India, and West Indies
Most of Smith's Test runs have come at home against England.
He has scored 1,417 runs in 18 home Tests at an average of 54.50.
Against India at home, he has scored 1,392 runs in 13 Tests at a stunning average of 66.28.
He has also been phenomenal against the West Indies at home with a Test average of 117.80.
Career overview
10,000 Test runs loading for Smith
Smith departed for 33 off 57 balls (4 fours, 1 six).
He is now just five runs short of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket.
Smith is set to become only the fourth Australian player to achieve the feat after Border, Waugh and Ponting.
Playing his 114th Test, Smith has raced to 9,995 runs at 56.15. This includes 34 tons besides 41 fifties (200s: 4).
Stats
Smith vs India
Smith played a 140-run knock in the fourth Test. That was Smith's 11th Test hundred vs India, the most against the opposition.
The 35-year-old now boasts 2,352 runs against India in 24 Tests at an average of 60.30.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest average among Australians with at least 1,300 Test runs against India.
Seven of his 11 50-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons.
Summary
How has the match proceeded?
The Indian batting line-up faltered on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test.
The team was bundled out for a paltry 185 with Scott Boland spearheading Australia's bowling attack.
Boland picked four crucial wickets as most of the Indian batters had a hard time.
Australia were also off to a shaky start as they were reeling at 96/5 at the time of Smith's departure.