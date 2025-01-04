Jasprit Bumrah's injury scare: Indian pacer leaves field at SCG
What's the story
India's interim cricket team captain Jasprit Bumrah has raised fears of an injury.
This comes after he left the field unexpectedly on the second day of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
After taking Marnus Labuschagne's wicket in the morning session's fourth over and bowling seven overs overall, Bumrah didn't return post-lunch.
Extended absence
Bumrah's absence raises concerns among fans
Bumrah's long absence from the field, which was more than half an hour, worried fans and spectators.
The tension grew when substitute Sarfaraz Khan stayed on the ground for a long time.
Later, Bumrah was seen leaving the ground in his training gear with support staff, adding to the speculation about his fitness.
He has likely gone for scans and it remains to be seen when he returns.
Workload assessment
Bumrah's workload in the ongoing series
Bumrah has been a key player in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, delivering a significant number of overs for India.
He has bowled just four balls less than Pat Cummins, who leads the series in terms of overs bowled.
This heavy workload has led to questions about whether Bumrah has been overworked and if this could be a factor in his unexpected exit from the field.
Information
Who is leading India?
With Bumrah being unavailable, former captain Virat Kohli is leading the Indian team. Notably, Kohi is India's most successful Test skipper and is well versed with the drill. However, the Indian unit would want Bumrah's return sooner than later as he has taken a whopping 32 wickets in this series.