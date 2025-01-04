AC Milan triumph over Juventus in Supercoppa Italiana semi-final
What's the story
Game progression
Juventus take early lead, AC Milan fight back
Juventus had taken an early lead in the 21st minute through a goal from Kenan Yildiz.
But AC Milan didn't respond until the 71st minute when former player Manuel Locatelli fouled Christian Pulisic, giving away a penalty.
Pulisic made no mistake in converting the opportunity into a goal for his team.
Decisive moment
AC Milan complete turnaround, secures victory
The game's turning point arrived just four minutes after Pulisic's equalizer.
Federico Gatti inadvertently turned Yunus Musah's right-wing cross into his own net, handing AC Milan a 2-1 lead.
Despite their best efforts, Juventus couldn't find a goal of their own, and AC Milan booked their spot in the Supercoppa Italiana final against Inter.
Information
Yildiz makes this record
As per Opta, Kenan Yildiz (19 years and 244 days) is the second youngest scorer in the Italian Super Cup, after Mario Balotelli (18 years and 12 days in Inter-Roma on August 24, 2008).
Information
Here are the match stats
Juventus had three shots on target from 10 attempts compared to Milan posting three shots on target from 11 attempts. Juve had 51% ball possession. Milan had a better passing accuracy 89-81%.