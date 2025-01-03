What's the story

South African cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, produced a sensational show on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan.

The match is taking place at Newlands, Cape Town, where Bavuma's brilliant century shifted the momentum in favor of his side.

His captaincy skills were evident as he walked onto the field when South Africa were in trouble and took control of the match.

Alongside Ryan Rickelton (176*), Bavuma added a 235-run stand for the 4th wicket.