Temba Bavuma slams his 4th century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
South African cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, produced a sensational show on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan.
The match is taking place at Newlands, Cape Town, where Bavuma's brilliant century shifted the momentum in favor of his side.
His captaincy skills were evident as he walked onto the field when South Africa were in trouble and took control of the match.
Alongside Ryan Rickelton (176*), Bavuma added a 235-run stand for the 4th wicket.
Captain's knock
A solid knock and partnership on offer
Rickelton and Bavuma's partnership was the highlight of the day, adding significantly to South Africa's total.
Their 235-run stand came after South Africa had slipped to 72/3 heading to lunch.
The pair capitalized on loose deliveries, displaying a wide range of shots.
27.1 overs were bowled in the 2nd session and SA scored an impressive 112 runs.
Bavuma resumed the 3rd session on an unbeaten 51. He added another 123 runs alongside Rickelton before being dismissed by Salman Agha.
Stats
Bavuma slams his maiden Test century against Pakistan
Bavuma's 106 from 179 balls was laced with nine fours and two sixes.
He has raced to 3,606 runs at an average of 37.95. In addition to 4 tons, he owns 24 fifties.
In the ongoing series, his scores read 31, 40 and 106.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bavuma averages 51.10 against Pakistan, having scored 510 runs with the help of one ton and two fifties.
Meanwhile, all 4 of his Test tons have come on home soil.
Information
Bavuma is closing in on 10,000 First-Class runs
Bavuma's 106 takes him to 9,979 runs in First-Class cricket. He has hammered 18 centuries and 53 fifties. He is one shy of 50 sixes (49). This is his 175th match in FC cricket.