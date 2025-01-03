What's the story

South Africa completely dominated the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, courtesy centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma.

The duo shared a 235-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking South Africa to 316/4 at stumps.

Rickelton scored his second Test hundred (172*), while Bavuma registered his fourth ton in the format (106).

Here are the details.