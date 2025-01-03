2nd Test, Day 1: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma floor Pakistan
South Africa completely dominated the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, courtesy centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma.
The duo shared a 235-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking South Africa to 316/4 at stumps.
Rickelton scored his second Test hundred (172*), while Bavuma registered his fourth ton in the format (106).
Here are the details.
Partnership
Rickelton and Bavuma's partnership
Rickelton and Bavuma's partnership was the highlight of the day, adding significantly to South Africa's total.
Their 235-run stand came after South Africa had slipped to 72/3 in the morning session.
The pair capitalized on loose deliveries, displaying a wide range of shots.
Rickelton completed his century with a glance off Salman Agha for four, while Bavuma completed his half-century with a single off Mohammad Abbas.
Health scare
Bavuma's health scare and Rickelton's aggressive play
In the final session, Bavuma had a health scare as he looked like he was suffering from cramps. However, after getting some medical attention, he continued his innings.
Rickelton was especially aggressive against Aamer Jamal, smashing two fours and a six in one over.
He also celebrated his maiden 150 in Tests with a boundary off Khurram Shahzad.
Century
Bavuma's century and end of partnership
Bavuma completed his century with a single off Jamal.
This was the first time two batters scored hundreds on Day 1 of a Test at Newlands since February 2013.
However, their partnership was broken when Bavuma edged an Agha delivery to the 'keeper.
Rickelton and David Bedingham then took South Africa to stumps, adding 132 runs in the final session.
Openers
South Africa's openers achieve 2nd half-century partnership
Despite an injury scare for Saim Ayub, who had to be taken to hospital for further scans after rolling his ankle, South Africa's openers added a 50-run stand.
It's only their second half-century partnership since March 2023. The first was accomplished by Markram and de Zorzi against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.
However, their momentum was stalled when Khurram Shahzad dismissed Markram with a loose drive straight to substitute fielder Abdullah Shafique.
Session 1
Pakistan take three wickets in the morning session
South Africa got off to a good start but Pakistan fought back brilliantly in the later half of the session.
Mohammad Abbas was once again impressive with his line and length.
However, Mir Hamza was off his radar. Hamza bowled some loose deliveries and that allowed both Rickelton and Markram to get going.
After Markram departed, Wiaan Mulder came in and looked jittery. Abbas induced a false stroke from Mulder. Soon after, Stubbs was walked back, leaving SA at 72/3.
Session 2
Rickelton and Bavuma lead SA's fightback in 2nd session
27.1 overs were bowled in the 2nd session and SA scored an impressive 112 runs.
The partnership witnessed Rickelton and Bavuma face 164 balls.
Rickelton was unbeaten on 112 with Bavuma unscathed on 51 from 88 balls.
Both Rickelton and Bavuma batted with a lot of composure, punishing the bad balls away with ease. Rickelton has been really impressive and batted at a nice pace.
The Pakistani bowlers weren't disciplined in the 2nd session.