Sachin Tendulkar's praise transforms life of Rajasthan's cricket prodigy
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has once again highlighted India's untapped rural cricket talent. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he introduced Sushila Meena, a young left-arm pacer from a small village in Rajasthan. Tendulkar likened her bowling action to former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan's, piquing everyone's interest in her story. And, this one post has put the entire nation's attention on the 10-year-old.
Khan also applauded Meena's potential
Both Tendulkar and Khan have praised Meena's journey. Tendulkar shared the video of her bowling with the caption, "Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena's bowling action has shades of you, Zaheer Khan. Do you see it too?" To this, Khan replied in the affirmative, praising her smooth action and promising potential. Interestingly, Meena has never heard of the cricketing greats as she has never watched a game of cricket on TV.
Meena's journey from factory worker to cricket sensation
What makes Meena's journey even more inspiring is her humble background. She works in a factory with her parents and only plays cricket during school. Despite her family's financial struggles, which kept them away from sports, Meena has been able to shine in cricket. Tendulkar's recognition has been a turning point in her life, bringing attention and support from all quarters.
Government and local administration rally behind Meena
After Tendulkar recognized Meena, the local administration promised financial assistance to her family. They have also gifted her cricket equipment to hone her skills. The Rajasthan government has promised full support for her training and development, making sure she has everything she needs to pursue a professional cricketing career. According to BBC, none of these promises have been fulfilled as of now, so real change is yet to be materialized.
Last year, another schoolmate had gone viral for batting skills
Despite no training, Meena told BBC, "Once the ball is in my hand, all I can think about is getting the batter out." She plays under the guidance of her teacher, Ishwarlal Meena, who learns cricket techniques from YouTube videos. Last year, another student from Meena's school, Renuka Pargi went viral for her batting, thereby receiving backing from a cricket academy. Maybe, this time, Meena's stardom will not only help her but also her school.