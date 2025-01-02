Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling overtime victory against the Bulls, Cavaliers' Mitchell set a franchise record by scoring an impressive 71 points, the highest in the NBA since Kobe Bryant's 81 in 2006.

His record-breaking performance also included 11 assists and 8 rebounds, surpassing previous Cavaliers' high-scorers LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2023 the Cleveland Cavaliers' Mitchell scored a franchise-record 71, most in 17 years (Image credit: X/@cavs)

#ThisDayThatYear: Cavaliers' Mitchell scores franchise-record 71, most in 17 years

What's the story On January 02, 2023, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell etched his name into NBA history with an unforgettable 71-point performance, setting a franchise record and marking the league's highest-scoring game in 17 years. Mitchell's dazzling display of skill and determination captivated fans and secured a thrilling overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. Dive into the details of one of basketball's most iconic scoring feats!

Mitchell's 71-point performance leads Cavaliers past Bulls in OT thriller

Record

Recap of Mitchell's stellar 71-point performance

Most points - Cavaliers history

Most single-game points in Cavaliers franchise history

Mitchell's 71 points on January 2, 2023, tops the list of most points scored in a single game by a Cavaliers player. He is followed by LeBron James, who scored 57 points (2017), and Kyrie Irving, who also scored 57 points (2015). James also holds the fourth spot with 56 points (2005), while Kyrie Irving rounds out the top five with 55 points (2015).

Most points - NBA history

Most single-game points in NBA history

Wilt Chamberlain holds the top spot for most points in a single game with 100 points on March 2, 1962. Bryant follows with 81 points on January 22, 2006. Chamberlain also ranks third with 78 points in 1961. Meanwhile, Luka Dončić scored 73 points on January 26, 2024, while David Thompson rounds out the top five with 73 points on April 9, 1978.