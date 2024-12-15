Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Raptors' debut season, Alvin Robertson made history by scoring the team's first points and showcasing his defensive prowess.

He's one of only 13 NBA players to achieve 2,000+ steals, a list topped by John Stockton, followed by Jason Kidd and Michael Jordan.

Among active players, Chris Paul leads in steals, demonstrating the importance of defense in shaping the game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 1995, Alvin Robertson became the third NBA player with 2,000 steals (Image credit: X/@NBAcom)

#ThisDayThatYear: Alvin Robertson becomes NBA's third player with 2,000 steals

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:58 pm Dec 15, 202404:58 pm

What's the story On December 15, 1995, Toronto Raptors' Alvin Robertson made NBA history by becoming the third player ever to surpass 2,000 career steals. He did this in a 122-103 loss against the Boston Celtics. Known for his defensive prowess, Robertson joined an elite group of legends with this remarkable achievement. Dive into the milestones and legacy of one of basketball's greatest defensive stars.

1995 season - Robertson

Highlights of Robertson's stellar 1995 season

In the Raptors' debut season (1995-96), Robertson made history by scoring the team's first-ever points with a three-pointer after Ed Pinckney won the opening tip-off against the New Jersey Nets. Robertson played 77 games that year, averaging 32.2 minutes, 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. This showcased his versatility and defensive skills as a foundational player for the franchise.

2000+ steals

Players with 2,000+ steals in NBA history

Only 13 players have managed 2000+ steals in NBA history. Notably, John Stockton leads the list with 3,265, and Jason Kidd follows at 2,684. Among them, a few notable names include LA Lakers' Lebron James, San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul, and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Additionally, 11 of these 13 players are inactive/retired. Meanwhile, Paul leads the active players.

Most career steals

NBA players with most career steals

The NBA's greatest defenders have showcased their mastery of steals, with John Stockton topping the list at 3,265 career steals. Jason Kidd follows with 2,684, and Michael Jordan secures third with 2,514. Gary Payton (2,445) and Chris Paul (2,464 and active) complete the top five. These players have elevated the art of defense, turning steals into pivotal moments that have shaped countless games.