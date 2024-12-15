WPL: Mumbai Indians acquire Under-19 star Kamalini for ₹1.6 crore
Mumbai Indians have acquired the services of Tamil Nadu's young all-rounder G Kamalini, for a whopping ₹1.6 crore in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini auction in Bengaluru. The bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians started from her base price of ₹10 lakh, indicating her high demand after recent domestic performances. At just 16 years of age, Kamalini has already made a mark on the cricketing scene.
Stellar performance in Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy
Kamalini also displayed her talent as the second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy, scoring 311 runs in eight matches. Her stellar performance was instrumental in Tamil Nadu's title win in October. Interestingly, she smashed 10 sixes during the tournament, highlighting her explosive batting ability.
Kamalini's versatility adds value to Mumbai Indians
Apart from her batting prowess, Kamalini is also a handy player with experience in part-time spin bowling and wicket-keeping at different age group levels. This skill set makes her an asset for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming WPL 2025 season. She is currently honing her cricketing skills at the Super Kings academy.