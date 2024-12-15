Summarize Simplifying... In short Under-19 cricket sensation Kamalini, known for her explosive batting and versatile skills, has been signed by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.6 crore.

She shone in the Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy, scoring 311 runs in eight matches, and is currently refining her skills at the Super Kings academy.

Her all-round abilities in batting, spin bowling, and wicket-keeping make her a valuable addition to the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.

WPL: Mumbai Indians acquire Under-19 star Kamalini for ₹1.6 crore

By Parth Dhall 04:29 pm Dec 15, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians have acquired the services of Tamil Nadu﻿'s young all-rounder G Kamalini, for a whopping ₹1.6 crore in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini auction in Bengaluru. The bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians started from her base price of ₹10 lakh, indicating her high demand after recent domestic performances. At just 16 years of age, Kamalini has already made a mark on the cricketing scene.

Career highlights

Stellar performance in Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy

Kamalini also displayed her talent as the second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy, scoring 311 runs in eight matches. Her stellar performance was instrumental in Tamil Nadu's title win in October. Interestingly, she smashed 10 sixes during the tournament, highlighting her explosive batting ability.

Player profile

Kamalini's versatility adds value to Mumbai Indians

Apart from her batting prowess, Kamalini is also a handy player with experience in part-time spin bowling and wicket-keeping at different age group levels. This skill set makes her an asset for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming WPL 2025 season. She is currently honing her cricketing skills at the Super Kings academy.