Rajat Patidar floors Delhi with 29-ball 66* in SMAT semi-final

08:43 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar continued his excellent form in the 2024/25 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patidar scored a rapid 66* from just 29 balls to help MP beat Delhi in a crucial 2nd semi-final in Bengaluru on Friday. Chasing 147 runs to win, Patidar made the difference with his blazing knock as MP won by 7 wickets.

Patidar involved in an unbeaten century-plus stand

While chasing, MP were reduced to 46/3 in 6.1 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Patidar took over and got the job done. They added 106 runs for the 4th wicket. Harpreet remained unbeaten on 46 from 38 balls. MP took 15.4 overs to win.

SMAT: 4th fifty for Patidar this season

MP skipper Patidar was the star of the show. His unbeaten 66 from 29 balls had four fours and six sixes. He struck at 227.59. In 9 SMAT matches this season (8 innings), Patidar has raced to 347 runs at 49.57. This was his 4th fifty of the tournament. In addition to 26 fours, he has smashed 21 sixes, striking at a whopping 182.63.

16th career fifty in SMAT for Patidar

Playing his 47th SMAT match, Patidar has raced to 1,583 runs at an average of 38.60. He registered his 16th fifty. His strike rate is 156.11 in T20s.

