Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjiv Goenka, a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League, lauds MS Dhoni's leadership and adaptability, citing his ability to mentor young players like Matheesha Pathirana.

Despite Dhoni's dismissal as captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, he remains a beloved figure in the IPL, retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore for the 2025 season.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, expressed his desire to simply "enjoy cricket for the next few years." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Goenka called Dhoni an unparalleled leader

'Never saw a leader like MS Dhoni': Sanjiv Goenka

By Parth Dhall 01:09 pm Dec 12, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has revealed his admiration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership skills. The two were associated during the 2016 and 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons when Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants. Despite rumors of a rift after a change in captaincy, Goenka clarified there was mutual understanding between them. He called Dhoni an unparalleled leader on TRS Podcast.

Talent development

Goenka praises Dhoni's ability to groom young talent

Goenka praised Dhoni's ability to reinvent himself and groom youngsters like Matheesha Pathirana so well. He said, "You look at MS Dhoni, I have never seen a leader like him. His thinking and way of approach, how a person at his age can reinvent himself." Goenka also pointed out that whenever Dhoni plays against LSG, the stadium is studded with yellow for him.

Personal interaction

Dhoni's approachability and future IPL plans

Goenka also shared a personal story about his grandson's interaction with Dhoni, emphasizing the cricketer's approachable nature. He recalled how Dhoni had a long cricket conversation with his grandson, saying "Dhoni replied 'Let it be, I am enjoying this conversation.'" Looking forward to the 2025 IPL season, Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega-auction.

Information

RPS sacked Dhoni as captain in 2017

The Goenka-led Rising Pune Supergiants management sacked Dhoni as their captain ahead of the 2017 IPL season, their final in the cash-rich league. The side finished seventh in the preceding season under Dhoni, resulting in RPS making Steven Smith their captain.

Desire

Dhoni's desire to enjoy cricket in his remaining years

Dhoni, who had earlier kept mum on his plans for the following IPL seasons after CSK's shocking group-stage exit in 2024, recently addressed an event in Goa. He said he just wants to "enjoy cricket for the next few years." Dhoni has only played in the IPL since retiring from international cricket in August 2020. He last played for India in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final.