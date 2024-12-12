Bumrah dismisses injury concerns, bowls full throttle in Brisbane nets
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has allayed fears over his fitness by bowling at full intensity in the nets ahead of the impending Brisbane Test. This comes after an injury scare during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test in Adelaide, where he needed on-field medical attention. Despite speculation about his condition from former several experts, Bumrah returned to training at the Gabba and demonstrated his usual pace and vigor.
How Bumrah fared in training session
Bumrah started his training session with leg-break deliveries before returning to his usual pace. He bowled to Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, making it difficult for them. He also bowled a spell with the new ball to Rohit Sharma. This display of skill and endurance highlights Bumrah's importance to the Indian team ahead of the upcoming Test match in Brisbane.
Impressive record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 12 wickets at an average of 11.25. He also leads in Test wickets for 2024 with 53 scalps. His performance has been pivotal to India's success so far. Bumrah's optimum fitness will be a huge boost for the team as they head into the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, starting December 14.
Concerns regarding Bumrah's fitness
Notably, Bumrah's absence from net practice led to questions regarding his readiness for the upcoming Test. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel had earlier dismissed signs of discomfort exhibited by Bumrah during the first innings of the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide as 'just a cramp.' Later, Damien Fleming cast doubts over Bumrah's fitness, saying on SEN Radio, "There's got to be some serious doubts." This came after Bumrah's bowling speeds in the second innings (Adelaide) were down to 130 KPH.