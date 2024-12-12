Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite recent concerns about his fitness, Indian cricketer Bumrah is back in full form, impressing in the Brisbane nets with his bowling prowess.

As the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the top Test wicket-taker for 2024, his return to optimum fitness is a significant boost for the Indian team.

With the third Test against Australia on the horizon, Bumrah's performance in the nets signals his readiness to continue his impressive record.

Bumrah returned to training at the Gabba

Bumrah dismisses injury concerns, bowls full throttle in Brisbane nets

By Parth Dhall 12:56 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has allayed fears over his fitness by bowling at full intensity in the nets ahead of the impending Brisbane Test. This comes after an injury scare during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test in Adelaide, where he needed on-field medical attention. Despite speculation about his condition from former several experts, Bumrah returned to training at the Gabba and demonstrated his usual pace and vigor.

Training details

How Bumrah fared in training session

Bumrah started his training session with leg-break deliveries before returning to his usual pace. He bowled to Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, making it difficult for them. He also bowled a spell with the new ball to Rohit Sharma. This display of skill and endurance highlights Bumrah's importance to the Indian team ahead of the upcoming Test match in Brisbane.

Record

Impressive record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 12 wickets at an average of 11.25. He also leads in Test wickets for 2024 with 53 scalps. His performance has been pivotal to India's success so far. Bumrah's optimum fitness will be a huge boost for the team as they head into the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, starting December 14.

Concerns

Concerns regarding Bumrah's fitness

Notably, Bumrah's absence from net practice led to questions regarding his readiness for the upcoming Test. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel had earlier dismissed signs of discomfort exhibited by Bumrah during the first innings of the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide as 'just a cramp.' Later, Damien Fleming cast doubts over Bumrah's fitness, saying on SEN Radio, "There's got to be some serious doubts." This came after Bumrah's bowling speeds in the second innings (Adelaide) were down to 130 KPH.