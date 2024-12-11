Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah's absence from net practice and signs of discomfort during the Adelaide Test have raised concerns about his fitness for the upcoming Brisbane Test.

Damien Fleming, on SEN Radio, questioned Bumrah's decision to bowl post-injury and noted his reduced bowling speeds.

With the Border-Gavaskar series tied at 1-1, India's hopes for the ICC World Test Championship final could be impacted by Bumrah's performance.

Bumrah missed India's training session in Brisbane on Tuesday

Will Jasprit Bumrah play Brisbane Test? Damien Fleming raises concerns

By Parth Dhall 03:11 pm Dec 11, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Former Australian fast bowler, Damien Fleming, has raised serious concerns over Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. This comes as Bumrah missed India's recent training session in Brisbane, which will host the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Instead of attending the training session, Bumrah reportedly spent time with India's strength and conditioning coach. Here are further details.

Training concerns

Bumrah's absence from net practice raises questions

Notably, Bumrah hasn't bowled in the nets this week, which is unlike him. His absence from net practice has led to questions regarding his readiness for the upcoming Test. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel had earlier dismissed signs of discomfort exhibited by Bumrah during the first innings of the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide as 'just a cramp.'

Doubts raised

Fleming questions Bumrah's decision to bowl post-injury

Fleming has cast doubts over Bumrah's fitness, saying on SEN Radio, "There's got to be some serious doubts." He wondered why Bumrah bowled after displaying signs of discomfort during Australia's first innings at Adelaide. "There's no way that's cramp. He was very ginger after the break in the first innings," Fleming added.

Information

Bumrah's bowling speeds in Adelaide were alarming

It is worth noting that Bumrah's bowling speeds in the second innings in Adelaide, where Australia chased down a paltry 19, were down to 130 KPH. Notably, the Indian pacer consistently hit the 140 KPH mark across formats.

Series

Five-match series leveled at 1-1

The five-Test Border-Gavaskar series is leveled at 1-1. India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs, whereas Australia responded firmly with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide's Day/Night Test. Notably, India need to win their remaining three Tests in order to make the ICC World Test Championship final. India have won only one of their seven Tests in Brisbane.