SMAT 2024/25, Baroda beat Bengal to make semis: Key stats
Baroda reached the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final after beating Bengal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Krunal Pandya-led side successfully defended 172/7 after bowling out Bengal for 131. Hardik Pandya, Lukman Meriwala, and Atit Sheth took three wickets each for Baroda. The side will now feature in the semi-final on December 13 at the same venue.
Baroda rack up 172/7 in 20 overs
Baroda had an ideal start as openers Abhimanyusingh Rajput (37) and Shashwat Rawat (40) added 90 runs. However, the two departed in four balls before the 100-run mark. Baroda lost successive wickets thereafter, with Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, and Vishnu Solanki playing impatful cameos. Baroda eventually racked up 172/7, while Mohammed Shami took two wickets for Bengal.
Bengal were all over Baroda
Bengal batters couldn't settle after Baroda broke through. Hardik, Meriwala, and Sheth took three wickets as Bengal departed for 131. Shahbaz Ahmed's 36-ball 55 went in vain. Hardik was the pick of their bowlers.
Baroda to feature in first semi-final
As mentioned, Baroda will feature in the first semi-final on December 13 in Bengaluru. They earlier topped Group B after winning six of their seven games. Their only defeat came to Saurashtra, who lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final.