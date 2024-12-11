Summarize Simplifying... In short The Gabba's pitch curator, David Sandurski, is preparing a traditional deck for the upcoming cricket matches, despite weather challenges.

He aims to maintain the pitch's signature carry, pace, and bounce without any special measures for fast bowlers.

This comes as the Border-Gavaskar series stands at a 1-1 tie, with India needing to win the remaining three Tests to reach the ICC World Test Championship final.

The Gabba pitch is expected to aid pacers

How will Gabba pitch behave? Curator reveals key details

By Parth Dhall 02:43 pm Dec 11, 202402:43 pm

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India is currently leveled at 1-1 with the 3rd Test scheduled to start on December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Pictures of the pitch have been doing the rounds on the internet, indicating a deck that provides pace and extra bounce for the bowlers. This could make it difficult for the batters, just like the first Test in Perth.

Pitch details

Curator's insights on pitch preparation

David Sandurski, the pitch curator at The Gabba, has confirmed that a traditional deck is being prepared. Despite weather conditions affecting the pitch, efforts are on to maintain its quality. "Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch," Sandurski told cricket.com.au. He added pitches going forward might show "more wear and tear" while those early in the season are fresher with more to offer.

Consistency

Sandurski's approach to maintaining Gabba's pitch

Sandurski stressed that the preparation process for the pitch doesn't change, in order to keep the characteristic carry, pace, and bounce of the Gabba intact. "Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that Gabba is known for," he said. He also assured no extra measures are being taken to enhance conditions for fast bowlers.

Series

Series leveled at 1-1

As mentioned, the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series is leveled at 1-1. India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs, whereas Australia responded firmly with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide's Day/Night Test. Notably, India need to win their remaining three Tests in order to make the ICC World Test Championship final. India have won only one of their seven Tests in Brisbane.