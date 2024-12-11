Summarize Simplifying... In short Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi are the top three Pakistani bowlers with over 100 wickets in T20Is.

Rauf leads with 110 wickets from 78 matches, followed by Khan with 107 wickets from 114 matches, and Afridi with 100 wickets from 74 matches.

Their impressive performances have made them key players in Pakistan's T20I cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shaheen owns 100 wickets in T20Is (Image Source: X/@iShaheenAfridi)

Decoding Pakistan bowlers with 100-plus wickets in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 01:38 pm Dec 11, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Shaheen Afridi attained a new milestone in T20Is. The left-arm fast bowler reached 100 T20I scalps after taking a three-fer versus South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 2024 series at Kingsmead, Durban. Afridi took 3/22 from his 4 overs as the Proteas managed 183/9 in 20 overs. Notably, Afridi became the 3rd Pakistan bowler with 100-plus scalps in T20Is.

#1

Haris Rauf - 110* wickets

Fast bowler Haris Rauf leads the race in terms of most T20I wickets for Pakistan. In 78 matches (76 innings), he owns a tally of 110 scalps at 20.76. He owns four four-wicket hauls with a best show of 4/18. Notably, he remains the fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 T20I scalps in terms of matches. He achieved the mark in 71 matches.

Information

Shadab Khan - 107 wickets

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is the second-most wicket-taker among Pakistani bowlers in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shadab owns 107 scalps from 114 matches (96 innings) at 23.57. He owns tjree four-fers in T20Is. Shadab reached 100 T20I scalps from 87 matches.

#3

Shaheen Afridi - 100 wickets*

Shaheen owns 100 scalps from 74 matches at an average of 20.87. His economy rate is 7.76. He has two four-fers in his T20I career. The left-arm pacer owns 24 scalps in 18 home matches at 19.75. In 34 away games (home of opposition), he has managed 42 wickets at 24.78. In 22 neutral venue games, he has 34 scalps under his belt.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post