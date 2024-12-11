MP will feature in the first semi-final on December 13

SMAT 2024/25, MP reach semi-finals after beating Saurashtra: Key stats

By Parth Dhall

What's the story Madhya Pradesh reached the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final after beating Saurashtra in Alur. The Rajat Patidar-led side chased down 174 in the final over, with opener Arpit Gaud scoring a 29-ball 42. Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan earlier took two wickets each. MP will now feature in the first semi-final on December 13 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Saurashtra

Saurashtra slam 173/7 in 20 overs

Saurashtra had a shaky start after MP elected to field. They lost Tarang Gohel, Prerak Mankad, and Harvik Desai in the Powerplay. Saurashtra, who were down to 100/5, were finally powered by Chirag Jani, who slammed a 45-ball 80* (8 fours and 4 sixes). Jay Gohil's 6-ball 17 latere drove Saurashtra to 173/7. As mentioned, Avesh and Iyer took two wickets each.

MP

MP win by six wickets

MP had a seamless Powerplay despite losing Harsh Gawli (11). Arpit Gaud (42) and Subhranshu Senapati (24) kept the scoreboard ticking before falling. Venkatesh Iyer held his end and finished with a 33-ball 38* (2 fours and 2 sixes). Skipper Patidar (28) and Harpreet Singh (22*) later starred in MP's win. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat took a wicket.

Iyer

A crucial knock by Iyer

Iyer arrived to bat in the eighth over (62/2). He stayed still and held his fort from one end, allowing the others to go the aggressive way. He shared three crucial partnerships along the way. His 38* was laced with 2 fours and as many sixes. In eight matches this season, Iyer has raced to 210 runs at 70. His strike-rate reads 161.53.

Information

Two wickets for Iyer

Saurashtra kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Iyer too cashed in when he dismissed Sammar Gajjar in the 15th over to reduce the opponent team to 100/5. In the 17th over, he got Ruchit Ahir (11) as Saurashtra were reduced to 128/6.

Performers

Other notable performers from the match

Chirag Jani's unbeaten 80(45) was a standout performance. He has raced past 600 runs in T20 cricket. Arpit's 29-ball 42 at the start gave the required momentum to MP in the run-chase. He stitched a 46-run opening stand with Harsh Gawli. Rahul Batham was the match's most economical bowler, having taken a wicket for 18 runs in three overs.