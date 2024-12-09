Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, at just 25, has been hailed by Joe Root as the world's best batter, having scored a record-breaking 2,280 runs in his first 23 Tests.

Despite an ankle injury, Brook's performance helped England secure their first away Test series win in two years in New Zealand.

Brook is part of a new generation of top run-scorers, including India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Harry Brook slammed a match-winning ton in Wellington

Root hails Harry Brook as world's best batter at present

By Parth Dhall 03:38 pm Dec 09, 202403:38 pm

What's the story England batter Joe Root has hailed his teammate Harry Brook as the "best player in the world." Despite being the world's top batter according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Root places Brook above himself. The high praise comes after Brook's impressive performance against New Zealand in Wellington, where he scored 123 runs. England secured a thumping 323-run win on the back of tons from Brook and Root.

Outstanding innings

Brook's exceptional performance in recent matches

In Wellington, Brook scored his second century of the New Zealand series. Root lauded Brook's temperament to deal with pressure and attack both spin and seam bowling. "To be able to construct an innings like that off the back of another exceptional hundred the week before, with such an all-round game - he can absorb pressure, he can apply it," Root said.

Record-breaking start

Brook's early career surpasses Root's record

At just 25, Brook has already scored 2,280 runs in his first 23 Tests, a record that no other England player has achieved at this point in their career. His average of 61.62 is the third-highest ever for batters with at least 20 innings. He is only behind Sir Donald Bradman and Australia's Adam Voges.

Rising stars

Brook among new generation of top run-scorers

Brook is a part of a new generation of top run-scorers, including India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra. Root reiterated his admiration for Brook by saying: "Brookie is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute." To Root's praise, Brook humbly said: "I'm trying to catch him, but he's too good, isn't he?"

Series victory

England secure historic win in NZ

With a dominant 323-run victory in Wellington, England clinched their first away Test series win in two years and their first in the nation since 2008. However, Brook was not on the field as England wrapped up their win on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Despite the setback, he is not expected to miss the 3rd and final Test of the series in Hamilton.