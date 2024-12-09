Summarize Simplifying... In short South African spinner Keshav Maharaj's impressive performance of five wickets for 76 runs led his team to a victory against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test.

His 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, including a key wicket that broke a 97-run stand, was instrumental in South Africa's win.

Maharaj now boasts 193 wickets from 56 Tests, with over half of them achieved away from home. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharaj took a five-wicket haul in the final innings

Keshav Maharaj's fifer helps SA whitewash SL: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:40 pm Dec 09, 202404:40 pm

What's the story South Africa clinched a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka after winning the 2nd Test by 109 runs at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The victory was made possible by Keshav Maharaj's brilliant bowling display and the home side's solid batting performance. On the final day of the match, Sri Lanka required 143 runs to win but were bowled out for 238 in just 70 minutes.

Match summary

Maharaj ends Sri Lanka's resistance

The final day of the 2nd Test started with Sri Lanka at 205/5, requiring another 143 runs to win. But South Africa soon ended their resistance by claiming the remaining five wickets. Maharaj was the pick of SA's bowlers as the Lankans perished for 238. The Proteas spinner took five wickets for 76 runs in 25 overs, including three maidens.

Game highlights

Maharaj's spin and Verreynne's catch end Mendes's attack

Maharaj's spin was too much for Angelo Mathews, who knocked over for 32. Kamindu Mendis maintained the attacking intent with a brisk 35 before falling to a Maharaj delivery. Kyle Verreynne took a spectacular catch to dismiss him. This was another key moment in South Africa's path to victory in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka.

Decisive moments

Maharaj's key wickets seal victory for South Africa

South Africa's major breakthrough came seven overs into Day 5, as they broke a 97-run stand for the sixth wicket. Kusal Mendis was caught by Aiden Markram off Maharaj's delivery after the television umpire review confirmed it was cleanly taken. Soon after, captain Dhananajaya de Silva fell to Kagiso Rabada for 50, exposing Sri Lanka's tail. Maharaj then dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya and Vishwa Fernando, paving the way for South Africa's victory.

Stats

Eleventh Test fifer for Maharaj

This was Maharaj's 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, with six of them coming in home conditions. Maharaj, who has been South Africa's mainstay spinner across formats, now owns 193 wickets from 56 Tests at an average of 29.67. Notably, more than 110 of his Test wickets have come away from home. He owns 81 Test wickets at home.