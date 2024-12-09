Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling game, Tom Brady outshone Peyton Manning by setting a new record for the most touchdown passes in both regular season and playoffs combined.

Despite the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins, Brady's 2-yard pass to Edelman marked his 580th score, surpassing Manning's record.

Brady now leads with 737 touchdown passes, followed by Drew Brees and Manning, and also ranks second in career yardage behind Brees.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2018, Tom Brady surpassed Peyton Manning for most TD passes (Image credit: X/@UMichFootball)

#ThisDayThatYear: Tom Brady surpasses Peyton Manning for most TD passes

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:36 pm Dec 09, 202404:36 pm

What's the story On December 9, 2018, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made NFL history by surpassing Peyton Manning for the most career touchdown passes. With a 34-yard pass to Josh Gordon against the Miami Dolphins, Brady secured his place as the all-time leader in TD passes, solidifying his legacy as one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks. This milestone marked another remarkable achievement in Brady's career.

Game recap

Brady sets yet another NFL record

In a thrilling finish, the Dolphins defeated the Patriots 34-33 on a dramatic final play. Trailing by five points, Ryan Tannehill's 14-yard pass to Kenny Stills set up a series of laterals, culminating in Kenyan Drake's 52-yard touchdown. The miraculous play, known as "Boise," secured Miami's wild-card hopes and left Pats stunned. Brady threw for 358 yards, but Miami's miracle play overshadowed his performance.

Record

Brady surpasses Peyton Manning for the most TD passes

Brady broke Peyton Manning's record for most combined touchdown passes in the regular season and playoffs with his 580th score against the Dolphins. The 2-yard pass to Edelman in the second quarter made history. Brady also moved into third place for regular-season touchdown passes. Notably, he had also surpassed Manning's career yardage record recently, now ranking second behind Drew Brees with 79,279 total yards.

Most TD passes

QBs with the most TD passes in the NFL

Brady leads with 737 touchdown passes, followed by Drew Brees with 608 and Manning with 579. Brett Favre ranks fourth with 552, while Aaron Rodgers rounds out the top five with 540. Notably, Brady also owns the highest total yards (102,614), while Brees has 85,724, Manning has 79,279, Favre has 77,693, and Rodgers has 67,915.