Australia and West Indies are set to kick off their World Test Championship journey with a three-match series, marking their first event in the new cycle.

The potential venues for the matches, expected to start in late June, include Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica.

The potential venues for the matches, expected to start in late June, include Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica.

Cricket Australia's CEO, Nick Hockley, confirmed the series extension, with official dates and locations yet to be announced by the West Indies Cricket Board.

Australia will travel to West Indies in 2025

Australia to play 3 Tests in West Indies: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 01:52 pm Dec 07, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Australia will tour the West Indies in 2025, and the itinerary now features three Test matches. This is a historic decision as it will be the first time since 2015 that the two teams will meet in a series of three or more Tests. The last time they met in the Caribbean was in 2012, when Australia won the 2-0 series.

Series to kick-start new WTC cycle

The upcoming series will also mark the first event in the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) for both Australia and West Indies. The championship rules require a minimum of two Tests. The last series between the two teams, played in Australia earlier this year, ended in a 1-1 draw after Shamar Joseph guided West Indies to their first win over Australia in 21 years.

Potential venues and schedule for the series

According to ESPNcricinfo, Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica are in consideration as potential venues for the three matches. The series is expected to start from late June. The current Future Tours Programme also features three ODIs and three T20Is in Australia's tour of West Indies.

Cricket Australia CEO confirms series extension

Cricket Australia's CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the Test series' extension on Saturday. He was pleased with the development but said they are still waiting for an official announcement from the West Indies Cricket Board on exact dates and locations. Hockley, who will step down in March 2025 and will be replaced by Todd Greenberg, has previously spoken in favor of a minimum of three Tests in a series.