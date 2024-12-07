Australia to play 3 Tests in West Indies: Details here
Australia will tour the West Indies in 2025, and the itinerary now features three Test matches. This is a historic decision as it will be the first time since 2015 that the two teams will meet in a series of three or more Tests. The last time they met in the Caribbean was in 2012, when Australia won the 2-0 series.
Series to kick-start new WTC cycle
The upcoming series will also mark the first event in the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) for both Australia and West Indies. The championship rules require a minimum of two Tests. The last series between the two teams, played in Australia earlier this year, ended in a 1-1 draw after Shamar Joseph guided West Indies to their first win over Australia in 21 years.
Potential venues and schedule for the series
According to ESPNcricinfo, Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica are in consideration as potential venues for the three matches. The series is expected to start from late June. The current Future Tours Programme also features three ODIs and three T20Is in Australia's tour of West Indies.
Cricket Australia CEO confirms series extension
Cricket Australia's CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the Test series' extension on Saturday. He was pleased with the development but said they are still waiting for an official announcement from the West Indies Cricket Board on exact dates and locations. Hockley, who will step down in March 2025 and will be replaced by Todd Greenberg, has previously spoken in favor of a minimum of three Tests in a series.