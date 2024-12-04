Seales, Sinclair fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
West Indies cricketers Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its code of conduct. The breaches took place during their team's second Test defeat against Bangladesh. Seales, a fast bowler, was fined 25% of his match fee for making aggressive gestures toward the Bangladesh team after taking a wicket. He also received one demerit point.
Sinclair penalized for aggressive language
All-rounder Sinclair, who wasn't in the original XI and was a substitute fielder, was fined 15% of his match fee. The ICC fined him for using aggressive language toward the Bangladesh players. Despite being warned by the umpires, Sinclair continued his inappropriate behavior. This is yet another breach of conduct from the West Indies camp in their second Test against Bangladesh.
Seales's performance and series outcome
Despite the disciplinary issues, Seales put up an impressive show in Bangladesh's first innings in Jamaica. He returned with figures of 4/5 in 15.5 overs. He managed one wicket in Bangladesh's 2nd innings thereafter. However, that wasn't enough to clinch a win for West Indies as Bangladesh won by 101 runs. The win helped Bangladesh draw the two-match series level after losing to West Indies in the first Test match.