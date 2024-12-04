Axelsen is not happy with BWF

Viktor Axelsen criticizes BWF for ignoring players' mental health concerns

By Rajdeep Saha 08:57 pm Dec 04, 202408:57 pm

What's the story Paris Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen has taken to social media to voice his displeasure against the Badminton World Federation (BWF). He accused the global sports body of ignoring players' voices and their mental health. "I have absolutely no need to 'beef' with BWF, but I'm so tired of the disconnect between players and BWF," Axelsen wrote on social media platform X. Here's more.

Support issues

Axelsen highlights BWF's lack of support for top players

Axelsen slammed BWF for not providing enough support or flexibility to its 'Top committed players,' who could be struggling financially or mentally. He cited Beiwen Zhang's case as an example of the same. "She is struggling mentally and financially, but she has no choice but to continue playing because 'mental health' is not a good enough reason to avoid the obligations for 'Top Committed Players,'" he said.

Call for action

Axelsen urges players to voice their concerns

Despite the immense power held by sports federations, Axelsen stressed on the need for players to speak out. "Many players are scared to talk publicly, which is understandable, given the power Federations have. But I have a responsibility. For current players and future generations," he said. He also thanked his fans for their support and emphasized on the need for all badminton stakeholders to unite.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Medal

Paris Olympics, badminton: Axelsen clinched second successive gold medal

Axelsen claimed a comfortable 21-11, 21-11 victory over Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles badminton final on August 5 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Danish player secured his second back-to-back Olympic gold medal after winning one at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Axelsen claimed his first Olympic medal after securing silver at the 2016 Rio Games.