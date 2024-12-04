Bethell made his Test debut last week

Jacob Bethell earns ECB central contract upgrade: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:51 pm Dec 04, 202408:51 pm

What's the story Jacob Bethell, a rising star in England's cricket team, has been rewarded with an upgrade to his central contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The new agreement extends his tenure with the national team until September 2026. This promotion comes after Bethell's impressive Test debut last week against New Zealand in Christchurch, where he played a pivotal role in securing an eight-wicket victory for England.

Debut impact

Bethell's performance in debut Test match

In his first-ever Test match against New Zealand, Bethell showcased his batting talent by scoring a vital half-century in the England's second innings. He scored an unbeaten 50 from 37 balls. Bethell smashed eight fours and a six. This performance allowed England to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series. Before this upgrade, the 21-year-old cricketer was on a development contract with the ECB, which he had received only last month.

Record

Bethel joined this list in Christchurch Test

Bethell's six in the last over of the game and a single thereafter, not only sealed England's victory over New Zealand but also brought up his fifty off just 37 balls. The other to make a Test debut fifty as quickly as Bethell is NZ's Luke Ronchi, who accomplished the milestone against England at Headingley in 2015. The duo is only behind NZ's Tim Southee on this list, who recorded a 29-ball fifty against England in Napier, 2008.

Numbers

Six fifties in FC cricket

Bethell's brilliant innings has pretty much silenced critics who questioned England's decision to send him at number three, a position he had never batted at. Bethell's tally of 60 runs in the Christchurch Test took him to a tally of 798 runs in First-Class cricket at 26.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, he slammed his sixth FC fifty. Bethell's best FC score reads 93.

Information

His numbers in ODIs and T20Is for England

Bethell has played 8 ODIs for England and owns 167 runs at 27.83. He owns a solitary fifty. Meanwhile, he has also featured in 7 T20Is and owns 173 runs at 57.66. He has smashed two fifties in T20Is for England.