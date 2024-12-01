Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa (SA) has had some significant victories against Sri Lanka (SL) in Test cricket.

Presenting biggest wins for SA vs SL in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:39 am Dec 01, 202411:39 am

What's the story South Africa registered a thumping 233-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Durban. The win was largely due to Marco Jansen's career-best 11-wicket haul. The brilliant effort created new records at Kingsmead and sent the Sri Lankan batting line-up in tatters. Here we look at SA's biggest Test wins over Sri Lanka in terms of runs.

#1

282-run triumph in Cape Town, 2017

A poor batting display saw SL lose the 2017 Cape Town Test by 282 runs. Centurions Dean Elgar (129) and Quinton de Kock (101) powered the hosts to 392/10 batting first. SL were folded for 110 in response as Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada dismissed four batters apiece. As SA declared their second innings at 224/7, the visitors were given a massive target of 507 runs. They were bundled out for 224 as Rabada claimed a six-fer.

#2

233-run win in Durban, 2024

Jansen's brilliant bowling display in the aforementioned game saw him return with figures of 7/13, as SL were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score - just 42 runs. This was after SA posted 191/10 batting first thanks to Temba Bavuma's 70. Bavuma (113) and Tristan Stubbs (122) hit centuries in the third innings as the hosts declared at 366/5. Chasing 516, the Lankans could only manage 282/10 and lost the contest by 233 runs.

#3

206-run win in Gqeberha, 2016

The only other instance of SA winning a Test versus Sri Lanka by 200 or more runs was recorded in Gqeberha, 2016. Suranga Lakmal claimed a fifer as the hosts made 286/10 batting first. SL posted 205/10 in response as Philander returned with a fifer. Stephen Cook's 117 meant SA's second innings was declared at 406/5. Chasing 488, the visitors were bundled out for 281, handing SA a 206-run win.

#4

153-run win in Galle, 2014

SA's biggest away win against the Lankans came in the 2014 Galle Test. Elgar (103) and JP Duminy (100*) helped the visitors post 455/9d batting first. SL managed 292/10 in response as Dale Steyn took five wickets. The Proteas side declared their second innings at 206/6. The Lankans perished for 216 in a chase of 370. Steyn and Morne Morkel took four wickets apiece as the Lankans lost by 153 runs.