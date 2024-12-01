Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepak Chahar, a key player in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) three Indian Premier League (IPL) title wins, has expressed gratitude to the team and former captain MS Dhoni for their support.

Despite a limited budget, CSK bid for him till ₹9 crore, which Chahar appreciated.

Chahar has been an integral part of CSK's bowling attack (Image source: X/@IPL)

Deepak Chahar thanks CSK for bidding despite low purse

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:46 am Dec 01, 2024

What's the story Indian all-rounder and IPL stalwart Deepak Chahar thanked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their relentless bidding during the 2025 IPL mega auction. CSK, despite having a meager ₹13 crore in their purse, bid till ₹9 crore for Chahar. The fast bowler was eventually picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹9.25 crore, ending his seven-year-long association with CSK.

Chahar's significant contribution to CSK's success

Chahar has been an integral part of CSK's bowling attack since he joined the team in 2018. His knack for bowling fiery spells in powerplay overs has been key to CSK's three IPL title wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023. During his time with CSK, Chahar played 76 matches and picked as many wickets, establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable pacers.

Chahar's gratitude toward MS Dhoni and CSK

Chahar also thanked former CSK captain MS Dhoni for his support throughout his IPL career. "Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that's why I wanted to come here," Chahar told Jatin Sapru on YouTube. However, he noted that coming back to CSK would be difficult as they had a limited budget. Nevertheless, he thanked the team for bidding for him till ₹9 crore.

Chahar's memorable moments and future prospects

Chahar's IPL journey with CSK was more than cricket. In a heartwarming moment during the 2021 season, he proposed to his then-girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands of the Dubai stadium after a match against Punjab Kings. As he moves to MI, Chahar will be a crucial part of their bowling attack next season, adding his experience and skill set to an already strong team.