Summarize Simplifying... In short Kraigg Brathwaite, a cricketer who debuted in 2011, has set a new record by playing 96 consecutive Test matches since 2014, surpassing the previous record of 85 games held by Garfield Sobers.

Brathwaite, who has scored 5,769 runs in his career, is now among the elite cricketers like Alastair Cook who holds the global record for most consecutive Test matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brathwaite achieved the feat versus Bangladesh (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kraigg Brathwaite surpasses Garfield Sobers's record in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:42 am Dec 01, 202410:42 am

What's the story West Indies cricket team captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, has created a new record by becoming the first player from his nation to play 86 consecutive Test matches. He achieved the feat during the second Test against Bangladesh at Sabina Park. The match was delayed by five hours due to a wet outfield. Though Brathwaite has been a regular part of WI's Test XI, his numbers are far from impressive.

Career path

Brathwaite's journey to the record

Brathwaite, who made his debut in 2011, has not missed a single Test since 2014. He achieved the milestone during his 96th Test overall. The previous record was held by cricket legend Garfield Sobers, who played 85 games on the trot. Thankful for the accomplishment, Brathwaite said "It means a lot...Test cricket is the real test."

International benchmark

Global record for consecutive Test matches

The international record for most consecutive Test matches is held by England's Alastair Cook, who played 159 between 2006-2018. Brathwaite's achievement puts him in the elite company of cricketers. Meanwhile, the West Indies team retained the winning XI from the first Test against Bangladesh, who brought in opener Shadman Islam and fast bowler Nahid Rana for this match.

Stats

Here are Brathwaite's numbers

Brathwaite entered his 96th Test match with 5,769 runs with his average being 33.34. He owns 12 tons and 30 fifties in the longest format. He has 2,770 runs at home, 347 at neutral venues, and 2,652 runs away. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brathwaite Test averge is the lowest among batters who have played at least 55 Test matches as an opener.