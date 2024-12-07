Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2008, the Cardinals clinched their first NFC West title since 1975 with a 34-10 win over the Rams, ending a 33-year divisional title drought.

Led by Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald, they made their first Super Bowl appearance that year, despite losing to the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Jets, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons, and Commanders currently hold the longest NFL playoff droughts.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2008 the Cardinals secured their first playoff spot since 1998 (Image credit: X/@AZCardinals)

#ThisDayThatYear: Cardinals secure first playoff spot since 1998 in 2008

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:49 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story On December 07, 2008, the Arizona Cardinals ended a decade-long playoff drought and clinched their first NFC West title since 1975. A dominant 34-10 win over the St.Louis Rams sealed their spot, thanks to stellar performances by Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald. The victory marked the beginning of a memorable postseason run, solidifying their place in NFL history.

Game recap

Cardinals trounce Rams to clinch NFC West title

The Cardinals secured a decisive 34-10 victory over the Rams, clinching their first NFC West title since 1975. Kurt Warner led the offense with 279 passing yards and a touchdown, while Larry Fitzgerald hauled in six catches for 73 yards. The defense dominated, forcing three turnovers. Tim Hightower added one rushing touchdown, cementing a historic win that ended the Cardinals' 33-year divisional title drought.

2008 season

Recap of the Cardinals' 2008 season

The 2008 Cardinals made history with their first Super Bowl appearance, led by quarterback Warner and wide receiver Fitzgerald. After finishing the season 9-7, the Cardinals won the NFC West and stunned the playoffs with victories over the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Though they lost Super Bowl XLIII to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23 in a nail-biter, their underdog journey remains unforgettable.

Longest playoff draught

Teams with the longest playoff draugh in the NFL

The top five NFL teams with the longest playoff droughts are the New York Jets, who last reached the postseason in 2010 (13 seasons ago), followed by the Denver Broncos, who last appeared in Super Bowl 50 (8 seasons ago). Carolina and Atlanta both last made the playoffs in 2017, while the Commanders' most recent postseason appearance came in the 2020 NFC Wild Card.