His impressive performance, along with standout seasons in Detroit, underscores his significant contribution to the sport.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1996 Terry Mills tied the NBA record for most consecutive 3-pointers (Image credit: X/@Basket_Infos)

#ThisDayThatYear: Terry Mills ties NBA record for most consecutive 3-pointers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:47 pm Dec 07, 202401:47 pm

What's the story On December 07, 1996, Detroit Pistons forward Terry Mills etched his name in NBA lore by tying the record for most consecutive three-pointers made. Known for his sharpshooting ability, Mills showcased precision and consistency, leaving fans in awe. Relive the iconic performance that solidified Mills as one of the league's deadliest marksmen from beyond the arc.

Game recap

Pistons top Nets as Mills ties three-point NBA record

The Pistons topped the Nets in a 95-69 nail-biter. Lindsey Hunter led the Pistons with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Joe Dumars added 13 points. The Nets fought hard, with Shawn Bradley dominating with 22 rebounds. Detroit's defense sealed the win late in the game, as New Jersey missed critical opportunities to win in the final moments.

Record

Breakdown of Mills tying the three-point record

Mills tied the NBA record for most consecutive 3-pointers made (13) over three games, setting a franchise record in the process. Coming off the bench, Mills went 7-for-8 vs. the Atlanta Hawks, 6-for-6 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and started 0-for-1 vs. New Jersey, finishing 4-for-8. His feat matched Brent Price's 1995-96 mark, which was most recently tied by Shake Milton in 2019-20.

Career stats

Mills' NBA career stats

Mills had a solid NBA career spanning 678 games, averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 24.2 minutes per game. A versatile forward, he shot 45.7% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with standout seasons in Detroit, including a career-high 17.3 points in 1993-94. Mills also contributed in the playoffs, averaging 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds across 17 games.