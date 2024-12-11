Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) risks financial losses and potential lawsuits if it withdraws from the Champions Trophy, due to agreements with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC's broadcast deal requires all member nations to participate in their events, and a withdrawal could breach this contract.

By Parth Dhall 01:16 pm Dec 11, 202401:16 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is staring at financial losses and legal trouble as it disagrees with the format of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The dispute is over the hybrid model proposed to organize the 50-over event, scheduled for February-March next year. A senior administrator told PTI that withdrawing from this tournament won't be easy for the Pakistan board if the ICC and BCCI don't fully accept their proposed model.

Contractual obligations

PCB's agreements with ICC could complicate withdrawal

The senior cricket administrator emphasized that Pakistan has signed a host agreement with the ICC as well as a mandatory Members's Participation Agreement (MPA). "It is only after a member nation signs the MPA for playing in an ICC event that it is eligible to get a share of revenues earned from ICC events," he explained. This means PCB's withdrawal could cost it potential revenue shares.

Broadcast agreement

ICC's broadcast deal guarantees member participation

The administrator further revealed that the ICC's broadcast deal for its events guarantees participation of all member nations in their tournaments, including the Champions Trophy. He said, "Most importantly when the ICC signed a broadcast deal for all its events, it has given a guarantee that all ICC members are available to play in their events including the Champions Trophy." This means any PCB withdrawal could breach this.

Model details

Hybrid model allows India to play matches in Dubai

The ICC has agreed to hold the eight-team competition on a hybrid model. This allows India to play its matches in Dubai and has been "in principle" agreed for similar multi-lateral events till 2027. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The new agreement would mean Pakistan doesn't have to visit India for ICC events till 2027, easing some tensions between the two cricketing nations.

Legal implications

PCB's withdrawal could lead to lawsuits, revenue losses

The administrator warned if Pakistan pulls out of the Champions Trophy, it could face possible lawsuits from the global cricket body. He added broadcasters could also sue as such a move would affect their estimated revenues. "PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has to come clean on the whole issue," he said, stressing MPAs are identical across countries.

Support deficit

PCB lacks support from other executive board members

The administrator revealed that the PCB doesn't have strong backing from other members on the board. He hinted that apart from lawsuits, the Pakistan board could also face international isolation as other boards aren't currently backing their Hybrid Model formula. This could further make things difficult for PCB in its ongoing tussle over the hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy.