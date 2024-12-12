Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a T20 format for the 2025 Champions Trophy due to ongoing disputes.

The financial viability of the tournament is at stake, with significant broadcasting deals, including Disney Star's $3.12 billion investment, requiring India's participation.

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to be hosted in Pakistan

ICC mulls T20 format for 2025 Champions Trophy amid disputes

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) is struggling to finalize the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9. The main sticking points are the tournament's format and venue distribution. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have failed to reach a consus regarding the hybrid model. Moreover, there have been speculations of the ICC mulling a T20 format for the tournament.

The PCB is opposing BCCI's hybrid model unless India can adopt a similar format for future events it hosts. However, broadcasters are backing the BCCI due to financial commitments linked to Indian matches. Aakash Chopra, an ex-Indian cricketer, has outlined three potential scenarios: Pakistan could host without India, adopt the hybrid model, or give up hosting rights. He stressed India's participation is key due to significant broadcasting deals.

Financial implications of India's non-participation

Chopra warned hosting without India would impact the tournament's financial viability. He highlighted Disney Star's $3.12 billion broadcasting rights deal, which requires India's participation for big returns. "With the $3.12 billion that Disney Star invested... if India participates, the money is huge," Chopra said. If Pakistan forfeits hosting rights, it could face sanctions and financial losses such as losing hosting fees and pre-tournament investments.

The ICC is under pressure from broadcasters as deadlines have passed without a resolution. Some stakeholders are even suggesting changing the tournament to a T20 format for easier marketing, if the deadlock continues. The situation remains complex with no immediate solution as time runs out before the tournament begins.