Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Monday night game, Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady made history by becoming the fourth QB to achieve 450 career touchdown passes, despite a Ravens' comeback attempt.

Brady's 2016 season was exceptional, marked by key victories and a record-breaking 201st career win, culminating in a historic Super Bowl LI win.

With an unmatched career, Brady holds numerous NFL records, including most career wins, passing yards, and touchdowns, solidifying his legacy in NFL history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2016, Tom Brady becomes fourth QB with 450 career TD passes (Image credit: X/@patriotslatam)

#ThisDayThatYear: Brady becomes fourth QB with 450 career TD passes

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:33 pm Dec 12, 202401:33 pm

What's the story On December 12, 2016, Tom Brady etched his name deeper into NFL history, becoming only the fourth quarterback to throw 450 career touchdown passes. In a thrilling 30-23 win over the Ravens, Brady's late touchdown sealed the game and solidified his legacy. This milestone placed him among the league's greatest, showcasing his consistency and excellence on the field. Here's more.

Game recap

Late Brady TD pass helps Patriots hold off Ravens 30-23

The Patriots edged the Ravens 30-23 in a Monday night showdown, thanks to Brady's clutch 79-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan. Brady threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the fourth QB with 450 career TDs. Despite two Patriots fumbles sparking a Ravens comeback, Rob Ninkovich's crucial sack preserved the lead. However, Joe Flacco's franchise-record 37 completions weren't enough for Baltimore.

2016 season - Brady

Recap of Brady's 2016 season

Brady's 2016 season was remarkable. After a four-game suspension, he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October) and led the Patriots to key wins, including his record-breaking 201st career victory. Brady's postseason dominance culminated in Super Bowl LI, where he orchestrated a historic 28-3 comeback, securing his fifth title and fourth Super Bowl MVP. This iconic win marked Brady's legacy in NFL history.

Career TDs

NFL records held by Brady

Brady's NFL career is unmatched, holding numerous records in regular season and playoffs. He has the most career wins (251), passing yards (89,214), and touchdowns (649). Brady also leads in playoff victories (35) and passing yards (13,400). Known for his clutch performances, he boasts 46 fourth-quarter comebacks and 14 game-winning playoff drives. Additionally, at 44, he remains the oldest to lead in passing yards.